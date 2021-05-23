Natti Natasha gives birth to Vida Isabelle, her first daughter with Raphy Pina – Las Noticias de Chihuahua – Intrelíneas

Reggaeton artist Natti Natasha and her partner, businessman Raphy Pina, debuted as parents of a baby on the morning of Saturday May 22.

The girl, whose name is Vida Isabelle Pina Gutiérrez, was born in the South Miami hospital in Florida, weighing more than three kilos and measuring 50.8 centimeters.

As reported by People en Español, Natti Natasha had a natural birth from which she is already recovering. Their daughter was born in perfect condition.

Natti Natasha’s fiance shares a pre-birth photo

Before the birth of Vida Isabelle, her father, who was also Natti Natasha’s manager, shared a last photo of the pregnant woman on Instagram.

Along with the image, in which Raphy Pina appears kissing the forehead of the reggaetonera, the businessman added a text expressing his happiness for the birth.

“I am so happy, I am more VIdA than ever. Today God will give us one more blessing. Today God will perform another miracle of LIFE. TODAY God will do the same to celebrate the arrival of a Queen “

RAPHY PINA

Likewise, the Daddy Yankee manager thanked Natti Natasha for the upcoming arrival of her baby, expressing all his love:

“I love you Natalia and this is our last Photo with the Baby in your belly”

RAPHY PINA

INSTAGRAM POST BY RAPHY PINA (@RAPHYPINA / INSTAGRAM)

Natti Natasha’s partner reveals Vida Isabelle’s birth certificate

Four hours later, Raphy Pina announced that Vida Isabelle had just been born, with a photo in her stories that stated: “We are tí @ s”.

INSTAGRAM POST BY RAPHY PINA (@RAPHYPINA /)

Minutes later, the magazine shared an image of the birth certificate, in which you can see the footprints of his daughter, as well as her weight and height.

“♥ ️ ♥ ️ ♥ ️ ♥ ️. Full of life !!!! See you soon! ♥ ️ ♥ ️ ♥ ️ ♥ ️ ♥ ️ #Teampinatti #vidaisabelle ”

RAPHY PINA

INSTAGRAM POST BY RAPHY PINA (@RAPHYPINA / INST)

Meanwhile, Natti Natasha shared on Instagram a cartoon in which she and her partner appear hugging the baby. The photo was titled simply: “Life.”

INSTAGRAM POST BY NATTI NATASHA (@NATTINATASHA / INSTAGRAM)

