Natasha told us about beauty and about those secrets that are as authentic as she is and the Dominican land that saw her born and grow. Which are? WATCH VIDEO!

In this third part of our interview with Natti Natasha for the release of his video “What was wrong with you” We put the music aside to focus on her beautiful figure.

We talk about beauty and those secrets that are as authentic as Natti Natasha and the Dominican land that saw it be born and grow.

What is inherited is not stolen because we saw that recently Natti celebrated the day of Dominican mothers with his precious mother from whom he inherited many of his attributes and also a secret that he shares with us here:

Natti defines her mom as the queen of her heart, but she also admits: “My beauty came from her and from my dad,” she says smiling.

And speaking of some of her favorite tricks here is the secret of her sultry mane:

“Something my mom has always instilled in me and that is very common in the Dominican Republic is hair care,” she says. His always looks bright and abundant as his photos show:

Natti confesses: “She, for example, always gave me an avocado or coconut oil and put it on my entire hair.” Here is a beautiful photo of Natti as a child, with the same face.

“I did many braids because she has always told me that this protects your hair and ends a lot. That is already one of my customs, one of her famous tips that as a woman she gave me and taught me. “

If you want to follow Natti’s mom’s advice here, you can look for avocado oil in supermarkets or pharmacies or find an alternative how is Maple Holistics online. $ 13.95. At Amazon.com

“Another of my beauty routines is tea, for example chamomile tea that relaxes you and is also good for your health! I do it and it works for me ”, he tells us about this ally who de-stresses and also tones the skin. “It’s always good to try natural things to see how your body responds to them.”

If you want to follow Natti’s advice and have access to natural chamomile, there is nothing better than preparing an infusion with the fresh plant to calm yourself, fall asleep or treat stomach problems. For the skin, chamomile is an excellent natural tonic that also fights redness or irritation. You can find this natural alternative with dried herbs in the teas section of supermarkets but if you are looking for a special infusion we recommend this one from Tealyra. $ 13.99. At Amazon.

Like every flirtatious girl, makeup is also another of her passions. And just as we can see it fresh and natural without a drop of products, we also see it arranged, chickens and super produced for special events. When asked to choose two makeup products that he could not be without, he answered:

“I would say that the lipgloss or shine because always, even if you don’t have anything on your face you can wear your lip gloss and look very” healthy “(Sana) very” plumpy “(fleshy) very cool, like I’m not trying at all. It is like giving yourself a touch up to look very natural and cool. ILOVE IT! ”, He tells us, so don’t go dull!

Here we see her in one of her famous TIKTOK videos with the lip gloss that she loves so much in a very natural pink tone.

Another thing that Natti recommends is to have well-hydrated skin: “I always love to moisturize my skin so that it looks hydrated because that also speaks a lot about what you eat.” Here we see her consuming pineapple water, rich for its antioxidant and diuretic properties.

This is the wisest and simplest advice from the artist, but above all from the girl who has mastered the subject of her beauty: “You should always start with what you consume and then with what you put on your skin and I have some cremitas that I love ”. And as he advises, it is the constancy in skin care that makes all the difference.

Here you can see Natti recounting with all his beautiful energy everything that I have just commented and advised you. WATCH VIDEO.

Tomorrow in the fourth and last part of our interview Natti tells us about the future of his career and some dreams to fulfill and he says goodbye with a special message…. Do not miss it MORNING!