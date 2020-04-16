Natti Natasha boasts figure in tight swimsuit | Instagram

Original from the Dominican Republic Natti Natasha shared a photograph that surely caused more than sighs among her followers, as it appears showing her figure in a pretty flirty swimsuit.

In the snapshot you can see the young woman of thirty three years old wearing a tight outfit that lets you see the best of your body in all its glory.

The interpreter of “The best version of me” She is a pretty attractive woman, practically any garment she uses will know how to give it a twist to make her look as flirtatious as possible.

Natti was in a pool around her you can see some palm trees that for many will make them remember the sea, of course if they pay attention to the full photography and not only to the beautiful Dominican.

Sunlight touches her tanned skin which produces an attractive golden color throughout her body, his rear Despite being in profile she is one of the protagonists of a snapshot, there is no doubt that her beauty is unmatched and not only on the outside but also on the inside.

“The only thing we have from the outside world right now #throwbacks – not so long ago,” description of his Instagram post.

His followers, which amount to twenty three million six hundred thousand They have given her in an excellent way more than seven hundred forty-seven thousand red hearts and in the comments you can see how much he loves her and above all what they want her because she is an extremely beautiful woman.

Natti Natasha and Ozuna’s “Criminal” milestone has just surpassed 2 BILLION visits on YouTube, being the first song by an urban Latina to exceed this figure on the platform. pic.twitter.com/4FRFScBoJY – ʟᴀᴛɪɴᴏ ɢᴀɴɢ (@LxtinoGang)

April 11, 2020

He has had the opportunity to collaborate with international athletes and spread your music globally although it is clear that not everything has been easy for the singer like any other artist has had to struggle a little and strive because there is great competition in the market.

.