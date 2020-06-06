Natti Natasha causes bad thoughts in her fans Appears on her Instagram account with a sexy black panties It causes euphoria in her followers who do not stop being surprised

Singer Natalia Alexandra Gutiérrez Batista, better known as Natti Natasha has already taken the measure to her fans to fill their eyes, now she appears on Instagram in shorts and causes a stir, although this time she does not show her huge butt.

It was through her account that the young artist decided to seduce her followers with a tremendous intimate garment that almost reveals her private parts.

And it is that the famous Dominican composer of the reggaeton genre, did not stay with the desire to show more to ruffle social networks.

Lately Natti Natasha has literally opened her eyes to her followers, showing all her attributes in such a natural way.

In the photograph, the reggaetonwoman took the opportunity to write the following message to her fans: “Interview day! This is the perfect height. ”

All this in the middle of the image in which he shows off an impressive brief in black, with some shiny stones on the hip.

In the postcard the reggaeton appears with a ombliguera in fluorescent pink while taking the selfie with her mobile.

In the background you can see the garden of his house, in addition to his impressive and firm abdomen, which many people did not stop looking at.

Immediately people began to comment: “Dominican purely know”, “beautiful my love”, “give me love”, “my love”, “I am in love with you”, “oh God”, “beautiful”, “beautiful” , “I love you” were some of the words that were written to him.

Natti Natasha’s most recent publications in thong have made her followers crazy because it seems that every day she looks for the opportunity to take off more clothes.

Her perfect figure leaves no room for doubt that she cares enough to delight the pupil of the male audience.

And boy did it work. At least this time, showing off her black shorts, the singer has already surpassed a million likes and exceeded 4,600 comments.

“The best”, “greet me”, “cute little thing”, were other expressions of love from his most loyal followers who did not miss the opportunity to leave his mark.

But not only the men felt bad thoughts, but a woman without thinking let her thoughts out: “I really want to make love.”

What he could not miss was the comment that one of his haters already had prepared for him and without thinking he said to him as an offense: “put …”

Although she was quickly forgotten by other fans who immediately defended her: “The mother of the chicks”, “you are very hard”, “divine”, “beautiful” and “incredible”.

One of the Internet users who saw Natti Natasha in black shorts, did not hesitate to fantasize and believe that one day he will have the singer at his side: “My girlfriend someday.”

“You are so perfect”, “you are so beautiful”, some people told her, but another liked her underwear so much that she asked: “What brand are those pantyhose?”