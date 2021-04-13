Natti Natasha asks her fans for help with her baby’s name

Natti Natasha asks her fans to help her name her baby | Instagram

That’s right, the singer Dominican Natti Natasha has asked her fans to help her find the ideal name for her daughter by sharing a photograph of her on her social networks, where she proudly showed her advanced pregnancy.

Singer-songwriter Natti Natasha has been in the spotlight for a couple of months after she announced her pregnancy.

And now, he has asked his millions of followers for help to find the name that he will give his first daughter with the music producer Raphy Pina.

Through her official Instagram account, the interpreter of themes such as “Las Nenas” and “Sin Pijama” shared a photo of her next to Raphy Pina showing her advanced pregnancy, and also sent a message to her followers.

“Two parents with anxiety. That’s where the baby comes, even negotiating the name, can you help me choose? Congratulations to all the dog parents in the #nationalpetday #Teampinatti ”, wrote the Dominican next to the photo.

As expected, her followers quickly began to propose names for the artist’s first daughter: “Nara”, “Nathalía”, “Raphaela”, “Amelia”, “Ainhoa”, “Valentina Sofía”, among others are some of the proposals.

It is worth mentioning that on April 3, the famous couple held the baby shower and announced that their first baby is a girl.

Through their social networks they shared photos and videos of the event they attended Daddy yankee and his wife Mireddys González.

As can be seen in the photographs, the singer wore a totally white dress to receive her family and friends, while her boyfriend opted for a white and lilac outfit.

The most anticipated day for Natti Natasha and her fiancé Raphy Pina is getting closer and closer, since there is less time for their daughter to be born.

At the same time in said photograph, Natti commented that she is 33 weeks pregnant, so she still has almost two months to decide on her daughter’s name, the result of her relationship with producer Raphy Pina, who is also her manager and accomplice. on the adventure of having a baby for which she has had to deal with early morning cravings.

As you can tell, in the last days Natalia Alexandra Gutierrez, a reggaeton composer, has been quite active with publications where it is possible to appreciate the current state of her belly.

It was in February of this year when she announced that she was six months pregnant and is currently in the 33rd week of gestation.

And if the latest Instagram post is the physical test that her followers needed to confirm that the 34-year-old woman is in the final stretch of her pregnancy stage.

Something to admire is that during the time he has dedicated to his family in recent months, he has also had the opportunity to continue his musical career.

Less than a month ago he launched ‘Before the Sun comes out’, together with the singer Prince Royce, and ‘Las nenas’, a musical production in which the Colombian singer Farina participated.

On the other hand, the artist, incurred in reggaeton and Latin pop during her artistic development, has been awarded at the Reggaeton Italia Awards, Billboard, Premios Tu Mundo, among other important celebrations that recognize Latin talent.

He debuted with Orfanato Music Group recording “Hold Ya” (Remix) with Gyptian and Don Omar in 2010; time in which he had participation in several record projects, such as the compilation of songs on the album Meet the Orphans.