Natti Natasha announces virtual concert: When? Where?

Getty Natti Natasha will hold a virtual concert for Mother’s Day 2021.

Just days after becoming a mother for the first time, Natti Natasha will present a virtual special in honor of Mother’s Day. This concert will take place this Sunday, May 9, 2021 at 5:00 PM EST from the Temple House in the city of Miami and will be broadcast through the artist’s official channel on Facebook.

During the virtual concert, the future mother will perform fifteen of her biggest hits including “La Mejor Versión De Mi”, “Sin Pijama”, “Oh Daddy”, “Las Nenas”, among others.

The show will take the artist on a journey through the four seasons of the year: Spring, Summer, Autumn and Winter, where each season will have its own theme, costumes, songs to accompany it and impressive landscapes. In addition, for each season transition the public will be able to witness everything that happens behind the scenes with interventions by the artist.

What will happen at Natti Natasha’s virtual concert?

The concert, dedicated to all the mothers of the world, begins in the Spring season, where Natti is confused between the purity of nature in a magical place surrounded by butterflies and trees while solemnly interpreting “The Best Version of Me” and “Before the Sun rises.”

Later, in the Summer season, Natti finds himself in a warm atmosphere and bright light transporting the audience to a Caribbean island while performing other great hits that are characterized by their summer rhythm. Then, in the Fall season, Natti is seen in a vintage setting surrounded by dry leaves and branches while performing great musical hits. Finally, close the concert in style in the Winter season with a beautiful landscape that takes your breath away.

Natti Natasha: A woman with firm steps in music

Since her inception in New York, Natti Natasha, born in the Dominican Republic, continues to pave the way for women seeking to make their mark in Latin music.

Breaking records for two consecutive years as the most viewed female artist on YouTube, the Dominican star has more than fifty million loyal followers among her social networks, with forty million among Facebook and Instagram.

In the celebration of Women’s Month, Natti Natasha launched “Las Nenas” with Cazzu, Farina and La Duraca, a musical theme that declared that the unity among women in the genre was far from over, and that it has become a phenomenon viral on the Tik Tok platform surpassing 1.4 million videos.

In the month of April, the interpreter celebrated the third anniversary of her record collaboration “Sin Pijama” with singer Becky G with the launch of her second collaboration, “Ram Pam Pam” that has filled social networks.