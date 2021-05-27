Natti Natasha announces the birth of her daughter

Natti Natasha Y Raphy Pina they have become parents of their first daughter together. Through social networks, the excited parents announced the birth of their little girl, who they called Vida Isabelle. On her Instagram profile, the Ram pam pam interpreter shared a few hours ago, a cartoon in which she is represented with her partner and her little daughter and wrote only “LIFE.” It was with this post that Natti revealed to his followers that his daughter came to this world on Saturday, May 22, 2021.

© @ nattinatasha With this beautiful image, Natti announced the arrival of his daughter

Meanwhile, Raphy – who has shared with her followers detail by detail of Natti’s sweet wait – published a photograph of Natti in the hospital bed in her last minutes with her baby bump, as well as the documents of the birth of Vida Isabelle, who weighed 6lb 8oz and was 20 inches tall.

© @ raphypinaRaphy shared with his followers this image of Vida’s birth documents

After almost six hours of labor, Natti gave birth to little Vida Isabelle; for her it is her first daughter, while for Raphy it would be her fourth child. Hours before the baby’s birth, Raphy shared with her fans her excitement for the baby’s arrival with a profound message in which she referred to her as a “blessing from God.”

© @ raphypinaThe last photo of Natti with her belly

“I am so happy, I am more full of LIFE than ever. Today God will give us one more blessing. Today God will perform another miracle of LIFE. TODAY God will do the same to celebrate the arrival of a Queen. I love you Natalia and this is our last Photo with the Baby in your belly. 5.22.21 🙏🏻🏥 #TeamPinatti! Let’s go to sleep because I think the girl comes around noon 👸🏻 #Vidaisabelle ♥ ️ “, wrote the producer in his emotional post next to the last photo of the singer with her belly.