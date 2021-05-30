Natti Natasha and Raphy Pina’s baby already has more than a million followers on Instagram



Raphy Pina and Natti Natasha.

Photo: Rodrigo Varela. / Getty Images

Exactly one week after being born, the baby of Natti Natasha and her fiancé, Raphy pina, already has become a star.

Little Life Isabelle has triumphed in the networks, since she already has her own Instagram profile where she accumulates more than a million followers.

“She is already an influencer (sarcasm) with a week of life ”, announced the proud father in his profile of said platform.

The already verified account appears under the name Queen Vida Isabelle where the first publication is that of the 5D ultrasound that his parents made last April and where each of the followers on the account are called “uncles” and “aunts”.

The profile is obviously managed by your parents and they frequently share some images of the little girl where her beauty, a few days after birth, is already flattered.

It is worth mentioning that the newborn has not only triumphed in the networks, in addition, his first video going to the pediatrician is already viral!

Life Isabelle Pina Gutiérrez came into the world on May 22 weighing 6.8 pounds due to natural childbirth and her mother described her as “the greatest dream a woman can receive.”

After the baby is born, now the new dads are living their first days, getting used to sleepless nights, diaper changes and more new things to come.