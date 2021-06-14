Natti Natasha and Raphy Pina share the first studio photos of Vida Isabelle



Raphy Pina and Natti Natasha share the first studio photos of Vida Isabelle.

Photo: ARMimage. / Grosby Group

There have already been several photographs that have been shared Natti Natasha and her manager, husband and father of her first daughter, Raphy Pina on social media since he was born Life isabelle. So for sure, these would not be the first pictures of the baby known to fans of the family. But certainly, yes are the first studio photos of the newborn.

“I promised you the first photo of our daughter I would share it with you and today I am sharing the first one with Dad and Mom. Thank you for giving me my space, for enjoying the process and defending my music while building my Family. @queenvidaisabelle already feels the love of his uncles ! #Teampinatti #vidaisabelle ”, the singer placed to publicize the first time that Raphy Pina, Natti Natasha herself and Vida Isabelle pass through the studio to make your first professional photos.

Both dressed in beige, both Natti as Vida Isabelle they captivated millions of followers. There is no doubt that the little girl is already a professional in the art of posing as if she already I would have passed a photographic study on several occasions. The person in charge of such a laborious task was the photographer May Martínez, who is an expert when it comes to photos of pregnant women and newborns and also the favorite of celebrities.

In the images it also appears Raphy Pina, the proud father of Life isabelle, who has shown his experience in this of late nights and diaper changes. Remember that this would be the fourth daughter for the businessman. It was precisely he who showed for the first time to the “uncles” of social networks the face of Life. From day one, the little girl looked very awake, attentive and with her eyes wide open.

Raphy, precisely because she has four children and is always working hard, remembers their birthdays in a very particular way by tattooing the footprints of each one along with the corresponding dates of birth. Thus the margin of error becomes minimal.

On the other hand, Life isabelle She is already an influencer on social networks. Although Raphy does not allow her other children to have social networks to avoid harassment from fans, her daughter Vida Iaabelle has an Instagram account, which grew in popularity just a few hours after she was born. Currently, the baby has almost a million and a half followers and is emerging as the most famous baby in this area.