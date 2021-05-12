Natti Natasha and Raphy Pina reveal their daughter’s name

There is very little left for Natti Natasha and Raphy Pina they can finally hold their daughter in their arms. And with the countdown just around the corner, the couple needed to fine-tune some details to receive their baby, a little girl whom they just decided on what to call, with everything ready. And it is that the name of the babies is usually a puzzle for some parents, and although they had a choice, in the end they asked their fans for help with the final name.

© @ nattinatashaNatti Natasha and Raphy Pina already have their baby’s name

The singer had chosen a name for the baby. However, the proposals of her mother and Raphy confused her a bit to complement the girl’s name. “They help me? Already Wool is but, @raphypina told me Vineto; and my mother, Dominique”He wrote on social media to ask his fans to vote for the best option.

So far, fans had voted more for the “Dominique Isabelle” option, which was leading with more than 60%. Despite the results they showed on their social networks, the couple took the time to decide and announce the big decision.

About to receive the stork

The singer is scheduled to have her first child in late May, a fact that has her not only excited, but also nervous. Very happy, the singer announced her sweet wait during Premios Lo Nuestro. While singing along with Prince Royce, He showed the world his belly to the surprise of his fans.

© @ raphypina The singer had little chance of getting pregnant, but never gave up hope

Against medical diagnoses, Natti Natasha managed to get pregnant, thus initiating the greatest dream in her personal life, that of being a mother.

Subscribe to our newsletter. Be the first to know the news about your favorite celebrities and royalty and discover the latest trends in fashion and beauty.