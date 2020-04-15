Natti Natasha and her mysterious relationship with Daddy Yankee | Instagram

The rumors of their relationship were among the most commented, even more so because the singer Daddy Yankee has 25 years of marriage to Mireddys González, until Natti Natasha got fed up with the gossip and ended up confessing the whole truth about their relationship.

What the Dominican singer confessed was that there is more than a friendship between them, since they see each other as brothers because Yankee is the one with whom she began her musical career and sees him as her artistic godfather.

Natti also commented that Daddy Yankee, despite all the gossip that came out, always supported her both professionally and personally and promoted her career when she gave it up for herself, even that she made her part of her family.

It may interest you: Photo Natti Natasha and her daring wardrobe with which she shows off her curves

Recently on May 20, the singer published an instagram photo dedicating an emotional message to his wife for her wedding anniversary, for which the reggaeton also commented to him “A king with his queen, thank you for making me part of such a blessed family and loving. We will soon celebrate, an example for everyone ”.

Follow us on Facebook and get more from Show News!

Undoubtedly they show the affection that they have between them that many deduce as a sentimental relationship, but certainly there is nothing but a friendship, a Brotherhood.

Read also: Video Natti Natasha reveals one of her greatest fears

Natti Natasha continues to grow artistically as she has not only stood out as one of the most influential Latina singers, but also became the first female urban artist to achieve more than 2 billion views in a single video on youtube with the song “Criminal” in collaboration with Ozuna.

Definitely her career is on the rise despite the fact that she looked totally lost before, definitely the famous interpreter has even more to offer all her fans.

With information from Joel Cañedo.

.