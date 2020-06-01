The Nationals reversed their decision and informed their minor league players Monday that they will receive their full $ 400 weekly stipends through the end of June.

The Washington team made the announcement after reliever Sean Doolittle tweeted that members of the majors roster would cover the planned cut in those payments.

Doolittle tweeted that the players of the reigning World Series champions held a video conference after . reported Sunday that the club will divest itself of two-plus dozen minor players and cut stipends for the minors from 400 to $ 300 per week.

A text message the Nationals sent to their minor baseball players and to which The Associated Press had access on Monday reads: “After an internal analysis, you will receive your full stipend of $ 400 per week until the end of June. . We will consider future payments month by month. Thank you!”

It’s not unusual for major league teams to release minor league players at this time of year, but not in such numbers. More than 400 young players have become unemployed in the midst of a minor league season that is in doubt due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The minor players who are not part of the rosters of 40 players received the promise of weekly payments of $ 400 until Sunday, according to a measure established by MLB. Including the turnaround given by Washington, at least 16 clubs have committed to extending those payments until the end of this month.

After the news was released that the Nationals were going to cut the stipend, Doolittle wrote Sunday night that the players in the majors unanimously approved “unite and put the funds to cover lost wages.”

“We were all minor leaguers at some point in our careers and we know how important those weekly stipends are to them and their families during these uncertain times,” Doolittle wrote.