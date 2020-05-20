He was only 27 years old when he decided to put a bullet and say goodbye to the suffering that he had dragged with him for years. We are talking about Kurt Cobain, the musician who was the leader of Nirvana, who got millions of young people from the 90s to empathize with lyrics that gave off misunderstanding and pain and who managed to stay more alive than ever after his death.

So much so that, in addition to seeing millions of people wearing T-shirts bearing the group’s name (even without knowing what “Nirvana” will be), thousands of artists have covered their songs and have paid tribute to the artist for whom their Genius was more a calamity than luck. The last work has come to us from Natos and Waor, the group of Spanish rappers:

‘Kurt Cobain’, a song that Natos and Waor have released in mid-quarantine, features a girl who faces some of the adversities experienced by the leader of Nirvana. “There is not even a trace of that girl who was / Run without looking back, if total, for what? / He always knew that she was going to leave a nice corpse,” says part of the stanza.

The song has become a hit in just a few hours: it already has more than 110,000 views on YouTube (and uploading). Through a black and white video clip and the harsh lyrics on the screen, Natos and Waor are once again able to empathize with that harshness of life that everyone faces sometime and, sometimes, one does not know how brake. “He dreams of sleeping in the arms of his Kurt Cobain,” closes the chorus.

It is well known that Kurt Cobain’s tireless imagination, drugs, irrational fear of humiliation and the deep stomach pains he faced gave him a lime and a sand pain: they led him to the deepest suffering and later to suicide But without these evils I would never have composed the songs that led Nirvana to stardom.

And it is precisely these difficulties that, on many occasions, offer artists the ability to create and empathize with their audience. Fans of the American group, just like Natos and Waor, are eager to feel understood in an increasingly incomprehensible world.