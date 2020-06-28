The path to success is usually not straight. There is a stretch between spending the afternoons in the neighborhood, between graffiti, rapping in cockfights, and gathering 11,500 souls at the Palacio de Vistalegre. But for the Madrid hip hop duo Natos y Waor —formed by Gonzalo Cidre (Buenos Aires, 28 years old) and Fernando Hisado (Madrid, 32 years old) – the jump has been somewhat gradual. “Part of the charm is that most of the things we have learned on the go, by trial and error. And when we have reached certain dimensions, we have surrounded ourselves with people who knew more than we did, but always having the last word, « Hisado explains to EL PAÍS.

The documentary Underground Kings, which can be seen on Movistar +, narrates the birth and rise of this duo, from their first literal steps, in their childhoods, to those filled in pavilions and rooms throughout Spain on the tour of their album Cicatrices ( 2018). « For us it is crazy, because it is one thing to put more than 11,000 people in Madrid, which is a canteo, but it is your city and the largest in Spain. But another thing is to put 5,000 in a city like Salamanca, for example, which is a capacity that not even Melendi does, ”says Cidre.

From squatter houses they passed into rooms; thence to multi-use pavilions and festivals throughout Spain; and from there to cross the Atlantic. The data of their gaugings were not foreign to the generation that preceded them, the one that took the hip hop genre to another level for the first time. « It is always a guarantee that people like [los raperos consagrados] Kase O, Zatu or Tote King show us their respect and affection, because in the end they were some of the pioneers in this move ”, Hisado acknowledges. Their testimonies in the documentary attest to the moment that Natos and Waor live, in an era in which the genre moves masses.

Underground Kings managed to enter after its premiere last week in Movistar’s most popular content list. Without losing sight of the neighborhood, these privateers (as they are defined in their single Pirates) of the music industry portray the key moments that changed their lives. Like a concert in which they filled the squat social center of La Traba in 2012 (Legazpi neighborhood, Madrid), now dismantled, in exchange for a bottle of Negrita rum, or that of their great night at Vistalegre. “We came from a break in which we had only done a couple of concerts the previous year. I think the sound check was longer than the concert itself. It was one of the best days of my life, ”recalls Waor.