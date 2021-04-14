NATO will also withdraw its troops from Afghanistan as of May 1, following in the footsteps of the United States.

The allies of NATO, an organization to which Spain belongs since 1982, have agreed this Wednesday begin withdrawing its troops from Afghanistan on May 1, following the decision of the United States to initiate the departure of its military from the Asian country from that date and complete it before the twentieth anniversary of the attacks of September 11, 2001.

The announcement was made by the Secretary General of the Alliance, Jens stoltenberg, during a press conference after a virtual meeting of NATO Foreign and Defense Ministers.

“In light of the US decision to withdraw, NATO Foreign and Defense Ministers discussed how to move forward and decided that we will begin the withdrawal of forces from the NATO mission Determined Support May 1st“, said Stoltenberg in a press conference with the US Secretaries of State, Antony Blinken, and Defense, Lloyd Austin.

In this sense, he stressed that the output will be “orderly, coordinated and prudent” and that it is expected to have been completed “in a few months.”

Almost 10,000 NATO personnel in Afghanistan

NATO maintains the Resolute Support mission in Afghanistan to advise, train and educate local security forces. It currently has 9,592 troops, of which the United States contributes 2,500. The rest is distributed among members of the Alliance and partners of the organization, such as Georgia.

Both the allied ministers and the partner countries that contribute to the mission have published a statement in which they recall that in 2001 NATO went to Afghanistan with the objective of stand up to al qaeda and “those who attacked the United States on September 11,” as well as to “prevent terrorists from using Afghanistan as a safe haven to attack.” They also add that in the following decades they have worked to “achieve those goals.”

“Any Taliban attack on Allied troops during this retreat will be met with a forceful answer“, they warn.

They also point out that will continue to support the peace process in Afghanistan between the Taliban and the Government and call on those two parties to keep their commitments in this regard.

“NATO allies and partners will continue to support Afghanistan, its people and its institutions in the safety promotion and defending the achievements of the last 20 years. Withdrawing our troops does not mean ending our relationship with Afghanistan. Rather, this will be the beginning of a new chapter, “they say.

In addition, they insist that the allied troops went to Afghanistan “together”, adjusted their presence in the same way “and now they retire together “.

Biden: “It’s time to end America’s longest war”

US President Joe Biden had previously announced the move Wednesday in a speech in which he stressed: “Time to end America’s longest warIt’s time for the American troops to go home. “

“We went to Afghanistan for a horrible attack that happened twenty years ago. That doesn’t explain why we should stay there in 2021“said the president, who insisted that the withdrawal is unconditional for all parties.

The war in Afghanistan is the longest in US history. It began in October 2001 with the mission to hunt down Osama Bin Laden, the “mastermind” of the attacks of September 11 of that year, and punishing the Taliban who had given him refuge.

Biden’s decision means that America will not keep the promise that his predecessor, Donald Trump, did to the Taliban to remove all US troops from Afghanistan before next May 1.