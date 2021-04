April 15, 2021

NATO on Thursday expressed its support and “solidarity” with the United States regarding the adoption of sanctions against Russia for what it called “destabilizing activities”, particularly in Ukraine and Georgia.

“NATO allies support and stand in solidarity with the United States, following the announcement on April 15 of actions to respond to the destabilizing activities of Russia,” the transatlantic military alliance announced in a statement.

With information from AFP

