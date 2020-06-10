Photo: External Source / Acento.com.do /

BRUSSELS, Belgium.- NATO Secretary General Norwegian Jens Stoltenberg stressed Monday that the United States has increased its military presence in Europe in recent years, amid rumors that US President Donald Trump has He proposes to withdraw a significant part of the contingent deployed in Germany, something not officially confirmed.

According to US press reports, a senior White House official said Friday that Trump has decided to remove 9,500 of his soldiers from Germany and thus reduce the current contingent of 34,000 men in Europe.

“After the Cold War, the US was decreasing its military presence, but in recent years we have seen an increase again,” Stoltenberg said during a conference on the future of the Alliance, when asked about Trump’s alleged plan.

The Norwegian made it clear that he does not comment on leaks to the press, but stressed that “we constantly consult with the US and other allies on the position, the military presence in Europe.”

Later, he revealed on Twitter that this Monday he spoke with Trump by telephone about “important security issues”, which included the situation in Afghanistan, joint efforts against international terrorism and “the importance of keeping NATO strong in a world increasingly competitive, “he stressed.

Stoltenberg insisted that the US has been increasing the presence of its troops in Europe “not only in Germany,” but also elsewhere.

Thus, he recalled the deployment of a new US brigade in European territory, of a battalion in Poland, more rotational presence in the Baltic countries and more troops in Romania, including a base for anti-missile defense, and in Spain at the base of Rota (south ).

“In recent years, we have seen more US presence, more investment in pre-positioned equipment. More presence in the Black Sea and the Mediterranean, “he added.

In parallel, Peter Beyer, the German coordinator of ties between the two shores of the Atlantic Ocean, warned that the United States’ plans to withdraw troops from Germany “shake the pillars of the transatlantic relationship.”

Defense Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer said at a press conference on Monday that the presence of US troops in Germany “serves the security of all NATO and that of the United States as well” and that “that is the basis on which we work together ”, so he refrained from commenting on the press version:“ I don’t want to speculate on something that I have no confirmation of, ”he remarked.

Sources in the ruling coalition in Germany said the government has received no response from Washington to questions asked through various diplomatic channels about whether the reports were true.

“This indicates that there is a controversial discussion within the US government,” said a government source.

Despite misgivings about the possible storage of nuclear weapons at a base in Buchel in western Germany, the Germans have generally accepted the presence of US troops since World War II. (With information from . and other sources)