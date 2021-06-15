NATO calls China a “systemic” challenge

By Robin Emmott, Steve Holland and Sabine Siebold

BRUSSELS, Jun 14 (.) – NATO will face China’s military ambitions for the first time and call Beijing a “systemic challenge,” according to a final statement from the summit released on Monday.

In a diplomatic victory for US President Joe Biden, who has urged NATO leaders to confront authoritarianism and China’s growing military might, the final statement calls China a security risk for the Western alliance.

The text, which will now mark the path of the alliance’s policy, comes a day after the Group of the Seven richest economies in the world issued a statement on human rights in China and Taiwan that, according to Beijing, slandered its reputation.

“China’s stated ambitions and assertive behavior pose systemic challenges to the rules-based international order and areas relevant to the alliance’s security,” said NATO leaders.

Biden also told European allies that their defense is a “sacred obligation” for the United States, a marked change in tone from his predecessor Donald Trump, who had threatened to withdraw from the military alliance.

“Article five is a sacred obligation,” Biden said, referring to the transatlantic alliance’s collective defense commitment. “I want all of Europe to know that the United States is there.”

“NATO is critically important to us,” said Biden, who is seeking to rebuild ties after Trump denigrated the alliance and what the former president called its members “rogue” in the past four years.

Biden said both Russia and China were not acting “in a manner consistent with what we expected,” referring to Western efforts since the mid-1990s to bring both countries into the fold of liberal democracies.

In a sign that a common position is emerging on China, which is no longer seen as a benign trading partner, the European Union has already designated Beijing as a “systemic rival.”

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said that China’s growing military presence, from the Baltic to Africa, means that NATO must be prepared.

“China is getting closer to us. We see them in cyberspace, we see China in Africa. But we also see China investing heavily in our own critical infrastructure,” he said, referring to ports and telecommunications networks. “We have to respond together as an alliance.”

The G7 countries meeting in Britain over the weekend berated China for human rights in the Xinjiang region, called for Hong Kong to maintain a high degree of autonomy and demanded a full investigation into the origins of the coronavirus in China.

The Chinese embassy in London said it strongly opposed the mentions of Xinjiang, Hong Kong and Taiwan, which it said distorted the facts and exposed the “sinister intentions of some countries like the United States.”

“China’s reputation should not be slandered,” the embassy said Monday.

