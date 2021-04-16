Natixis will stop financing operations with Ecuadorian oil for environmental reasons

By Simon Jessop

LONDON, Apr 16 (Reuters) – French bank Natixis said it plans to stop financing Ecuadorian oil transactions by 2022, following pressure from activists over trade links to environmental damage in the Amazon.

The role of European banks in intermediation came under scrutiny in August, when a report by advocacy groups Stand.earth and Amazon Watch named six European banks as the main funders of Ecuadorian oil exports to US refineries.

Natixis was one of those named as being involved in the trade and at the time said it would look into the concerns raised by the report, which tracked shipments worth around $ 10 billion over the past decade.

Indigenous communities in the Amazon region have resisted the advance of the oil industry in their territories, part of the world’s largest rainforest that is constantly being destroyed by natural resource extraction companies and agriculture.

In addition to logging the forest, the oil industry has been responsible for spills that have polluted local rivers, a key source of food and water for the local population.

Natixis told Reuters it had modified its official policy on April 7 and would now seek to “significantly reduce” the volume of Ecuadorian crude it finances in 2021 and stop all financing by April 2022.

Analysis of US customs data by Stand.earth and Amazon Watch said Natixis financed shipments of 5.5 million barrels of oil from the Ecuadorian Amazon from July to December last year.

“Natixis constantly improves its SAN (environmental and social responsibility) policies in line with its commitment to stop funding for sectors most sensitive to human and environmental impacts,” a Natixis spokesperson told Reuters.

Continue reading the story

“Natixis has been proactively reducing its exposure to Ecuadorian crude oil trade financing since mid-2020, in particular by refusing to finance new clients and reducing its number of existing clients, and has committed to a full exit from the sector by April 2020. 2022 “.

Natixis’ move follows a decision by its peers Credit Suisse, ING and BNP Paribas earlier this year to stop financing the South American country’s crude oil trade.

Petroecuador in response to the announcement said that it maintains “the highest standards required by the oil industry” and that the projects are subject to the control of the Ministry of the Environment and Water.

“We are running a community relations program that serves 890 communities with health, education, cultural enhancement, infrastructure and self-management,” added the Ecuadorian state oil company.

Marlon Vargas, president of the Confederation of Indigenous Nationalities of the Ecuadorian Amazon, said that Natixis’ decision was “a great step forward and sets a precedent for more banks to reflect on their actions.”

Tyson Miller, director of Forest Programs at Stand.earth, said the move showed that oil from such a critical and bioculturally diverse region would increasingly be viewed as high risk and controversial.

“It is the last place on Earth where oil extraction should expand.”

(Additional report by Alexandra Valencia in Quito, Edited in Spanish by Javier López de Lérida)