Nationwide Utilities Down Due to Ransomware Attack on Cloud Provider ASAC | Technology

The website of the Oviedo City Council, the Spanish Foundation for Science and Technology (FECYT), the Court of Accounts or the website of the Nuclear Safety Council (CSN) are some of the many affected by this new ransomware attack.

A new ransomware attack has put a large part of online public services in Spain and some institutions to the test. The company ASAC Comunicaciones is the target of this attack, provider of servers in the cloud for these entities.

The company reports a new attack in the early hours of Saturday, May 8 and 18 hours ago they continued to report that attack on social networks. The affected institutions and organizations do the same in their respective profiles, the website of Spanish Foundation for Science and Technology (FECYT) does not respond when we search for it on the internet, while the Oviedo City Council it seems to be operational already.

The Court of Accounts, the website of the Nuclear Safety Council (CSN), the municipalities of Mungia or Vinaròs, including the headquarters of EMT Valencia and EMT Madrid they have temporarily blocked the bicycle reservation. The company has explained to media such as Xataka that services will be restored in the coming days.

🔴IMPORTANT NOTICE🔴 For technical reasons the service of all our websites will not be operational. We will notify you as soon as we resolve this issue. – FECYT_Ciencia (@FECYT_Ciencia) May 8, 2021

After reporting the incident, the INCIBE-CERT and the National Cryptology Center (CCN CERT) they have been collaborating with the company to respond to the attack. “Despite having different security measures and certifications (ISO 27001, 27017, 27017, 20000, 22301 and National Security Scheme in HIGH Category), cybercriminals have managed to encrypt part of our systems.”

They indicate that, although the prevention system has failed, the mechanisms to detect the attack quickly and respond with force have managed to “guarantee the total confidentiality of all the information, avoiding any loss (RPO = 0), containing the attack and working accordingly. effective way in response and recovery. “

Cloud incident update

This morning of Saturday, May 8, 2021, we have suffered a new episode of ransomware, similar to those that are happening lately in our country. On this occasion, ASAC has been the victim of this cyber attack👉 https://t.co/4K2acjSOCe – ASAC Communications (@asac_com) May 9, 2021

The ransomware used to attack this company appears to be Zeppelin, a variant of VegaLocker / Buran ransomware and it is of the type ‘ransomware-as-a-service’ (RaaS). Zeppelin includes a code to detect the country to which it is directed and avoid Russia, Ukraine, Belarus or Kazakhstan, its attacks have already been registered in the United States, Canada, Japan, France and Taiwan among others.