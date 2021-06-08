Nationwide Search for Mother of 7-Year-Old Hispanic Boy Found Dead in Las Vegas; is the main suspect in his death



Liam Husted was 7 years old.

Photo: Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department / Courtesy

Authorities identified the minor as Liam Husted whose remains were found on a hiking trail in Las Vegas while looking for his mother Samantha Moreno Rodríguez as the main suspect in the murder.

The body of the minor, 7 years old and originally from San José, California, was found near a highway on the outskirts of the city 10 days ago.

Las Vegas Police Ray Spencer said Monday that the child’s mother was last seen on May 31 in an area of ​​Denver, Colorado. Against the woman, weighs an arrest warrant for murder.

Although Spencer clearly stated that the minor was murder did not detail how.

Liam’s father is not a suspect in the murder

What the officer did clarify is that Liam’s father is not a suspect in the case.

On Friday afternoon, a sergeant from the San José Police Department (SJPD) contacted Spencer to indicate that he had information about a missing minor who you believe was Liam.

Photos sent by SJPD to the other police department confirmed the above, according to the Kron 4 report.

Liam’s DNA corroborated through pillow and clothes

A detective traveled to San José on Saturday morning and obtained a pillow and clothing belonging to Liam. Laboratory tests performed in Las Vegas confirmed the presence of the boy’s DNA in the belongings.

The last time the boy in the Californian city was on May 24.

The police also indicate that a friend of Moreno Rodríguez revealed that he had not seen her or her son for two weeks.

The man saw digitally enhanced images of the minor, who authorities had preliminarily identified as John “Little Zion” Doe, and went to police.

Liam and his mother allegedly left California on May 24. In a digitally enhanced dark blue Dodge Caliber minor, license plate 6WLH211. By May 26 they were in the Laguna Beach area, followed by Victorville, California.

On May 29, just one day after Liam’s body was discovered, police said that the vehicle was traveling on I-70 near Grand Junction, Colorado.

When Moreno Rodríguez was last seen she was alone in a Denver area hotel, where he paid for a room under his name.

Spencer urged people who may have information about the woman to call the Metro Homicide tip line at 702-828-3521. Likewise, any hotel or motel employee in the aforementioned areas has been asked to verify the income records to see if Moreno Rodríguez stayed at the place between May 27 and 28. Individuals can also provide information anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or through their website.

