Nations MMA returns in June: Alejandro “Gallito” Flores confirmed

The new Latin promotion of Mixed Martial Arts (MMA), Nations MMA, returns to action next June 18, when I visit the city of Monterrey, Nuevo León, Mexico again.

The appearance of one of the most important names that Monterrey has given is confirmed, it is Alejandro «Gallito» Flores (18-3), ranked # 1 in Mexico and # 2 among the featherweights of Latin America in the Tapology portal ranking.

Flores has only lost two of his 12 most recent bouts, where he defeated names like Levy Marroquin, Pablo Villaseca Y Ricardo Arreola, being the North American Andy Perez his latest victim, by unanimous decision in October 2020.

True to its purpose of providing a new structure to Latin American MMA, MMA Nations will include fighters from different Hispanic countries on the card. Some of the professional debutants who shone in the first edition of Nations, held on March 19, will also return to the ring.