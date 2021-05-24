Nations League: United States shakes Concacaf with its final list

The Selection of USA unveiled his final list to play in the Final Four of the Nations league. The Stars and Stripes team will meet its counterpart in Honduras on June 3.

A few days ago, strategist Greg Belhalter revealed his pre-list; however, it would have to cut some players. A few days before, they will meet in a friendly match against Switzerland, a meeting in which they will not be able to count on several of their figures, who have been leaving the European activity.

Goalkeepers: Ethan Norvath, David Ochoa, Zack Steffen

Defenders: John Brooks, Reggie Cannon, Sergiño Dest, Mark McKenzie, Matt Miazga, Tim Ream, Antonee Robinson, DeAndre Yedlin.

Media: Kellyn Acosta, Tyler Adams, Sebastian Lletget, Weston McKennie, Yunus Musah, and Jackson Yueill.

Forwards: Brenden Aaronson, Christian Pulisic, Giovanni Reyna, Josh Sargent, Tim Weah and Jordan Siebatcheu