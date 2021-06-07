Nations League: Mexican National Team gives its position on the incidents in the final vs the United States

Despite the messages from the Mexican National Team and the Concacaf To eradicate the forbidden cry, the fans of Mexico returned to do their thing during the final of the League of Nations against the United States National Team.

As it happened in the semifinals of the Final Four against the Costa Rica selection, in the final part of the game suffered a brief pause due to the appearance of the famous shout towards the rival goalkeeper and then throwing objects towards the field of play after the scoring of the American victory.

Faced with such actions, the Mexican Soccer Federation He has made a strong statement to the fans of the national team, making it clear that there will be serious consequences if the prohibited shout is not eradicated in the stadiums.

“We are grateful for the unconditional support of the fans of Mexico, which has been recognized for years for supporting our National Team and today, sadly because of the behavior of some, is being singled out by the world for acts of discrimination or violence.

After the events that occurred in the last MexTour game in Dallas and the matches corresponding to the Concacaf Nations League, the FMF urges fans to avoid the discriminatory shout, our greatest rival, because of him we can even lose the game, be out of the World. As well as avoiding acts of violence from the rostrum to the field of play. “

“We count on your support on the rostrum for the National Team, avoiding any offensive, discriminatory or violent manifestation that does not represent the Mexico of today, nor who for years has been recognized as the best fans in the world,” says the statement.

