The coronavirus pandemic has rocked the global economy at a rate never seen before. Here are the latest developments related to the global economy, the workforce and the spread of the virus

Various nations around the world are gradually lifting social restrictions, taking advantage of the fact that new cases of the coronavirus are leveling out and revealing an incipient new state of normality in the midst of the pandemic.

Tattoo parlors reopened in Denmark, people were able to return to the beaches in Australiawhile in Germany, some bookstores cautiously reopened their doors.

Some stores began to reopen largely Germany At the same time, Europe’s largest economy is taking its first steps towards reviving public life after a four-week confinement.

Stores with a space of up to 800 square meters (8,600 square feet) were allowed to reopen on Monday, as were auto dealerships, bike shops and bookstores of any size.

Denmark It will allow the reopening of stylists, dentists, physical therapists, tattoo parlors and driving schools, among other businesses.

Social distancing, the removal of magazines in waiting rooms, constant cleaning and an adjustment in service hours were key to the reopening, according to the government.

In New Zealand, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced that starting next week, employees of certain businesses such as construction and manufacturing will be able to return to their jobs, and some schools will be reopened.

China, where the virus broke out late last year, has been gradually lifting the restrictions for several weeks. But the nations that are now returning to normal are democratic, not communist, and the vast variety of strategies chosen by each offers examples for communities and the American political leadership to follow.

The plan is to open certain locations with a level of social distancing sufficient to prevent further outbreaks of the virus that has sickened 2.4 million people around the world, killed more than 166,000 and caused an unprecedented economic collapse.

The debate about the possibility of lifting the restrictions is intensifying in United States, where President Donald Trump is eager to return to normalcy and resume economic activity.

Deaths from the coronavirus in United States, by far the most affected country, was more than 40,000 with more than 750,000 confirmed infections, according to the Johns Hopkins University count. The true number is most likely much higher, because mild infections are sometimes not included, evidence has been limited, and due to problems counting the deaths in the crisis.

In most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms that disappear in two to three weeks. However, in some people, especially older adults and those with underlying health conditions, it can cause more serious illnesses, including pneumonia, or death.