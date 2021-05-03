Nationals proclaim Max Scherzer as Miami Marlins pope

The Washington Nationals proclaimed their pitcher Max scherzer like the pope of the Miami Marlins in the MLB-Major League Baseball.

On sunday afternoon Max scherzer He pitched a complete game against the Miami Marlins and hours later his third son was born, who was born 8 pounds and totally healthy with his wife.

After the game, the official page of the Washington Nationals published a video congratulating MAx Scherzer on his third child by placing all of their names, that’s when they mentioned the Miami Marlins along with those names.

Here the image:

Max Scherzer is the proud father of: • Brooklyn May Scherzer

• Kacey Hart Scherzer

• Derek Alexander Scherzer

• The Miami Marlins # Scherzday // #NATITUDE pic.twitter.com/2FLKT2lald – Washington Nationals (@Nationals) May 3, 2021

There is no doubt that this has been one of the best pitchers that have gone through the MLBHowever, there are teams that have had nightmares about his arm and others have massacred him with pure home runs, one of those teams that hate to see him has been the Miami Marlins who compete with them very often.