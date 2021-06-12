Nationals’ Max Scherzer came out with an injury against the Giants

Veteran Max scherzer came out with a injury after throwing just 13 pitches against the San Francisco Giants in the MLB.

Max scherzer injury is not that easy; so it is of concern when you leave the departures so early.

Scherzer had a “pull” in a muscle and the studies did not show anything dangerous, his situation is day to day and at any moment he can return to 100%.

We are talking about the best piece to sell that the Nationals Washington this season of MLBHowever, if the injury is serious they could be missing the most at least.

Scherzer is in his final season under contract, if he passes the trade deadline with his name on the disabled list, he will have to go to free agency and the Nationals they will not receive anything in return.

Multiple teams such as the St. Louis Cardinals, Chicago Cubs, Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees have expressed interest in his services until the end of contacting his team manager.

In this season, Max scherzer He is 5-3 with a 2.22 ERA in 77 innings pitched with 104 strikeouts.