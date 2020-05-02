No one knows for sure how, when or where the major league campaign will take place, or if it will even be possible in 2020.

But Dave Martinez, the manager of the Washington Nationals, is certain of one thing: Regardless of the wait, his team will adequately celebrate their last World Series title when there is an audience in the park’s seats.

“I am sure I speak for everyone in our organization: We are going to celebrate, somehow … We are going to hang the flag with the fans. We want to receive our rings when the fans are here. When? We do not know. How? We don’t know either. But we want them to be involved, the Puerto Rican pilot said Friday, from his farm in Tennessee, during a press video conference.

“For me, this is great, great for everyone, so we want to include everyone,” stressed Martínez.

Baseball, like the rest of the sport and a good part of the activities, has been paralyzed since March due to the coronavirus pandemic. In these circumstances, Major League Baseball and the players’ union are discussing how to resume the campaign.

Among the possible scenarios that are contemplated is that of playing in empty parks, perhaps in neutral venues.

There is something else unknown: What will a second version of the preseason look like? How long will it last? Where would it take place?

So Martinez plans a possible camp so that the team prepares for a regular campaign. He does this when he is not mowing his lawn, cutting trees, repairing fences, or chasing down the farm for the two new puppies in the family, one of whom is named Champ, in an obvious allusion to the status of Nationals champions.

“For me, there are scenarios in which I say: ‘If they give us two weeks, this is what we will do,'” Martínez said.

He added that he is also probing the possibility of having three or four weeks.

If his team could camp in Washington’s Nationals Park instead of returning to their preseason facility in West Palm Beach, Florida, Martinez said it would be necessary to draw parameters that respect social distancing rules and limit meetings to a certain number. of people.

“With only one field, we would have to separate the team into different groups, whether the starters come in the morning, the bullpen at another time and the other players sometime in the afternoon,” said the pilot. “With a field, it’s going to be difficult to do this.”

An issue that does not seem to worry Martinez much is his contractual situation. He is entering the third season under his original three-year agreement, which also contains a club option for 2021.

On Friday, when asked if he has had any conversations on the subject, he simply said: “No, nothing.”