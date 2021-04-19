Nationals lose Venezuelan Luis Avilán due to injury

The Venezuelan pitcher of the Washington Nationals, Luis Avilán, the remainder of the 2021 season of Major League Baseball – MLBThis after making the decision to undergo Tommy John surgery.

According to Jesse Dougherty, Nationals will suffer the loss of the Venezuelan reliever Luis Avilán, who has decided to undergo Tommy John surgery to repair his throwing arm, so he will miss the remainder of the 2021 season of Big leagues.

Luis Avilán suffers an injury to the ulnar collateral ligament of the elbow in his left elbow (throwing arm), so he has decided to undergo the Tommy John and it will be another pitching loss for the Nationals in the present harvest of the MLB.

Avilan, that had reached the Nationals with a Minor League contract and earned his spot at Spring Training, leaving the season after just four games in the MLB 2021 and the reason will be to reestablish its elbow with the well-known Tommy John operation.

Here is the report:

Dave Martinez on Luis Avilán: He has decided to have Tommy John surgery to repair the torn UCL in his left elbow. – Jesse Dougherty (@dougherty_jesse) April 19, 2021

The 31-year-old Venezuelan was disputing with the Nationals his tenth campaign in the MLB and due to this operation, Tommy John will go down in 2021, with the intention of reestablishing his arm and returning to the mound better physically.

This low of Luis Avilán joins Stephen Strasburg and Wander Suero as pitchers coming down from the Nationals in the current 2021 campaign of MLB due to injury.

Avilan pitched only 5.0 innings of labor with the Nationals in the 2021 harvest of Big leagues, leaving a 12.60 ERA and just four strikeouts.