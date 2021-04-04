Nationals have sought the signing of Aníbal Sanchez in the Major Leagues

The Venezuelan pitcher Aníbal Sánchez is intended by the organization of the Nationals of Washignton. The right-hander contributed to winning the 2019 World Series of the MLB.

Journalist Jon Heyman from Big leagues, reported that Nationals is one of the teams that aims to firm of the veteran Venezuelan pitcher in the big top.

Sanchez 37-year-old is in free agency of the MLB. However, some franchises have claimed their firm, one of the most popular have been the Nationals.

Aníbal Sánchez was an important piece for the capital in the 2019 campaign, when they won the World Series against the Houston Astros in the Big leagues.

The Creole comes from registering in the 2020 season shortened to 60 games, 4 wins 5 losses and an ERA of 6.62 in the MLB.

To return to Aníbal Sánchez to the Nationals?

The rotation would sit well with an old acquaintance, as long as his arm stays healthy and does his job of getting the wins.