Néstor Jiménez and Enrique Méndez

La Jornada newspaper

Tuesday June 2, 2020, p. twenty-one

The bet of the tourist sector to reactivate in the short term will be the national market, said Miguel Torruco yesterday, head of the Ministry of Tourism (Sectur), who confided that at the end of next December the presence of travelers from the United States and Canada will resume, who, according to a new study, seek to fly no more than four hours due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

For his part, the Governor of Quintana Roo, Carlos Joaquín González, assured that reservations have already begun to be received in Cancun and that in this entity preparations for the reopening began, which will be next week.

Meanwhile, the Secretary of the Navy affirmed that the presence of sargassum in the Mexican Caribbean will be minimal in the next three months.

When participating in the press conference of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, which was held yesterday in Quintana Roo, Torruco explained that of the 173 billion dollars that tourism consumption represents in the country, 85 percent is from the domestic market, therefore it will be the pillar in the revival of the sector in the coming months.

“Because national tourism represented 102 million Mexicans who stayed in hotels in the recent past, the strategy will be to focus on national walkers. In addition, the profile of the new tourist –because today we must speak of a before and after of the pandemic– states that he wants to drive no more than five hours or be on the bus no more than five. So, national tourism is going to be the fundamental tactic for the entire Republic, ”he explained.

▲ Miguel Torruco, head of Sectur, at yesterday’s press conference with President López Obrador in Quintana Roo.Photo Presidency of the Republic

In the case of Quintana Roo, added the governor, all sectors will be gradually and safely reopened, for which a complementary traffic light to the federal one was established. It will be based on the risk of each turn for workers and clients as it will be developed, he explained.

Only essential activity workers will be allowed to rejoin to organize and train during the current week. It will be, he said, from next time when there will be a gradual opening of the tourism industry.

He announced that some hotels will begin to open from next day 8, while others will do so on the 15th and the rest until next month.

José Rafael Ojeda Durán, Secretary of the Navy, said that in May, June and July there will be little sargassum. Now the currents make it go north, which is why a smaller presence is expected than in past years, he said.

In terms of security, after the actions led by the Navy and the Sedena, he assured that the criminal incidence increased only in theft from carriers, but in the rest of the crimes there was a decrease.

