National tourists already vaccinated will not have to present a PCR to enter the Canary Islands

National tourists who have received the vaccine against covid-19 or have past illness They will not have to present a PCR test or an antigen test to enter the Canary Islands, as announced this Thursday by the spokesman for the Canary Islands Government, Julio Pérez.

In the press conference after the Government Council, Julio Pérez advanced that the Ministry of Health is already preparing this order, which could come into effect next Monday and that reproduces what other communities such as the Balearic Islands have already done.

Pérez explained that the Order that will publish Health will indicate how far in advance you have to accredit having been vaccinated, if it is accepted that the PCR test is dispensed with one or two doses, how long has to pass since the disease was contracted, how is it credited, etc.

The spokesperson clarified that this system does not prevent canaries residing in the Peninsula that have not been vaccinated or have had the disease from being able to continue to request a free PCR test in laboratories designated by the Government of the Canary Islands.

Regarding the international travelers, He pointed out that the Canarian Executive is awaiting how the Government of Spain will apply the regulations recently announced by the President of the Executive, Pedro Sánchez, which would come into force at the beginning of July.