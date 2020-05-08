A woman, over 60 years old, a worker in one of the areas of the Rubén Darío National Theater (TNRD), is admitted to the hospital for presenting all the symptoms related to the new coronavirus.

“The person is hospitalized, but stable,” an unofficial source told LA PRENSA. He added that the woman had 15 days of vacation and that it was at her home that she felt unwell and she was taken to her pension clinic. “In the theater he had no symptoms,” he adds.

“It was until a few days ago that they heard about the case in the theater, of which the Presidency is aware, but no one from the theater is authorized to speak,” says the source, adding that they believe that the woman did not become infected in the theater, but In another side.

“We learned that they tested him, and that the results are still awaited, but all his symptoms are from Covid-19,” confirmed unofficial sources.

Upon learning of what happened to this woman, the TNRD authorities quarantined 4 people who had direct contact with the lady, and only those four because in the theater for days there have been few people working, so they considered that the risk was minimal , add the sources.

LA PRENSA attempted to contact the TNRD’s Public Relations department but received no response.

Cases in Nicaragua

Until this Tuesday, the Ministry of Health (Minsa) reported a new positive case of coronavirus in Nicaragua, without providing further details. With this new patient, there are already 16 official cases in the country, of which five have died.

However, unofficial sources have confirmed to THE PRESS that there are at least three more deaths from Covid-19 in the country: an airport worker who died at the Monte España Hospital in Managua; a judge from Chinandegano who died in the Spain hospital of that department; and a 70-year-old man who had been confirmed as the third positive case of coronavirus in Nicaragua last March, and who He died on Wednesday 29 at his home located in Estelí.