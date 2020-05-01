The Royal Spanish Tennis Federation (RFET) has devised a national circuit of six tournaments for Spanish tennis players inside of the ‘Top 100’ of the ATP or WTA, with other Independent for players up to number 500 in their rankings, which would be carried out if the government gives the green light and without coinciding with international tournaments.

The players in the ‘Top 100’ of the ATP or the WTA, the professional men’s and women’s tennis circuits could thus play a series of 6 tournaments, to be held between Friday, Saturday and Sunday, within a national circuit, with squares of 8 players.

For those located until number 500 of the ATP or WTA, a 12-tournament national circuit (IBP circuit) would be created, with increased prizes and scholarships for some players for each participation.

“The Board of Directors of the RFET has approved an extraordinary budget of 600,000 euros to help the different classes that make up Tennis. One of the measures will be to strengthen the competition at the national level in male and female categories, “revealed the RFET.

These national tournaments would take place with the approval of the Spanish Government, depending on the restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic. They would only be held as long as the international ATP, WTA and ITF tournaments were not resumed, and the presence of the public would be subject to the regulations issued by the Executive.

“The federation has had a magnificent initiative to help Spanish tennis and take it across the country. Going back to clubs and bringing top-level tennis closer where we didn’t return years ago seems good to me. In my case, I am looking forward to going back to clubs where I made friends and hopefully it will serve to reactivate tennis at a national level, “said the tennis player. Roberto Bautista in reference to this initiative.

For his part, Feliciano López He recognized that it is time to “reinvent yourself”. “The initiative of the federation in this sense is quite beautiful. Hopefully this small circuit can be made, that we can compete little by little and we can take tennis to many places in Spain that have not seen players of the highest level,” he predicted.

Another of the regular members of the Spanish Davis Cup team, Pablo Carreño, sees it “very far” to return to compete on the ATP circuit. “In the event that it cannot be resumed, which seems complicated, everything that is competing, even if it is at another level, would be very interesting,” he assured.

The RFET also approved direct aid to the players located between 90 and 500 of the international ranking. “These grants are subject to the decision of the ATP, WTA and ITF in this regard in relation to the players in this ranking,” said the federation.

On the other hand, the total of the 2020 scholarships, an amount of 525,000 euros in direct aid – the highest figure ever granted by this body – to the most outstanding young players.

