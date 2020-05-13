Industries and governments must create a national plan for the digitization of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), experts from companies such as Google and the Internet MX Association agreed. Read: Oil falls despite unexpected drop in US stocks

Lina Ornelas, Google’s director of Public Policies and Relations with the Government of Mexico, Central America and the Caribbean, acknowledged the efforts of governments, such as loans to small companies, however, she assured that if they do not plan to support them in their digital transformation , they will only get into more debt.

Companies must change to digital, they consider entrepreneurs. Photo: AGENCIA REFORMA.

“The internet is a multi-factor tool, let’s put together a national action plan, it is a great opportunity for Mexico. Right now, those who have already been digitalized are taking advantage of connectivity and growing.

“Yes, there are revolving funds and credits for SMEs, but if you don’t help them go digital and enter a different economy, it will not help because they are only going to get into more debt. We need a national plan to gather these supports and train SMEs. in those exercises, “said the Google executive during the Mayo con Causa event.

Jorge Azzario, general director of NIC Mexico, dedicated to managing the country’s internet domains, commented that the pandemic by Covid-19 has been a watershed because there has been growth of various economic activities through the network.

He asserted that these changes have been forced more than their own pleasure, since SMEs realized that using technological tools would allow them to survive.

“We have seen a substantial leap with this crisis, this digital transformation has to do with a change of mentality for those who do not have access to these platforms and technologies because there was fear of change, we see how the work processes of small companies are sometimes obsolete.

“In Mexico we have been predominantly a manufacturing country, it has been difficult for us to enter an economy of knowledge and technology.

“Other countries have done it, in 2008 we were almost the same as Korea and they have grown their GDP 400 percent and we barely 20 percent since then,” said Azzario.

José Manuel López Campos, president of the Confederation of National Chambers of Commerce, Services and Tourism (Concanaco Servytur), said they are working on various initiatives to help SMEs go digital.

He commented that yesterday they released a mobile application that small stores can use so that they can offer their products at home.

