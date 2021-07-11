National Piña Colada Day: 7 facts you can’t miss



The piña colada is one of the most spoiled tropical cocktails, it was created in 1954 in Puerto Rico.

Photo: Photo Garett Mizunaka on Unsplash / Unsplash

Is there a more attractive and delicious drink than piña colada? Undoubtedly it is the perfect cocktail for beach days or a warm summer afternoon, however it is far from being just any prepared drink, it has its day! Every July 10 is commemorated National Pina Colada Day, without a doubt a special date that pays tribute to a classic of classics. Pina colada is one of the most popular drinks in the world, it shines with its sweet and creamy personality and is made with three simple ingredients: one part white rum, three parts pineapple juice and finally one part milk or coconut cream. The truth is that it is a drink that is full of curiosities that are undoubtedly worth talking about, take advantage of the weekend and pay tribute to this tropical legacy.

Incredible Facts About Pina Colada:

1. A little about its creation

The piña colada has years of history: was created in 1954 by Ricardo Gracia, a hotelier born in Barcelona who created this earthly delight in his stay at the Caribe Hilton hotel in San Juan de Puerto Rico. That is why it is known as one of the best places to enjoy the original piña colada recipe. Clients were welcomed into their stay with a cocktail called Coco Loco, which was served inside coconuts (one of the most emblematic local products). However, a strike by the coconut collectors forced Gracia to use pineapples as a new alternative for the most original and natural container. The rest is history since the mixture of pineapple, coconut, rum and ice, It was so successful that it became the symbol of this hotel and later of the rest of the country.

2. Another more colorful story about its creation

Without a doubt there is a more picturesque version of the origin of the piña colada, legend has it that it was Puerto Rican pirate Roberto Cofresí and Ramírez de Arellano responsible for the creation of one of the most traditional cocktails of all time. It is said that prepared a drink made with pineapple, coconut and rum, to boost the morale and energy of your crew. Not surprisingly, many bars and hotels in Puerto Rico are inspired by pirate ships.

3. The best beach drink of 2015

The piña colada has gone around the world and the iconic National Geographic magazine recognized it in 205 by naming it as the best beach drink of 2015. Also in their article they mention another possible version of their creation, in which they say that the barman Ramon Monchito Marrero, now called Oasis Bar in San Juan de Puerto Rico, perfected in the 50’s a typical Caribbean drink by using coconut cream.

4. He even has his own song

Of course, the piña colada was a great inspiration to create a song in his honor, such is the case of the Briton Rupert Holmes who created a song called Escape (The Piña Colada song). It tells the story of a woman who seeks to fall in love with a man who likes this drink, was number one in 1979 and appears in movies like The sweetest thing.

5. It is not as caloric as you think, the secret is in the ingredients

The piña colada is reputed to be a drink with a high caloric intake and it is true it is not the lightest alternative. However, the quality of the ingredients greatly influences this aspect and by this we refer to juice and milk. The best advice is to use natural fresh pineapple juice and bet on the use of vegetable coconut milk (without sugar), instead of the typical coconut milk or cream that is characterized by its high calorie and sugar content. If you bet on lighter ingredients: You can get a rich cocktail of 230 calories, compared to the 526 calories that it can have.

6. The favorite drink of great celebrities

Pina colada is such a universal drink that it is of course the favorite of great celebrities around the world, who have declared themselves completely obsessed with it. Just to mention a few: Hulk Hogan, Jennifer Lawrence and Will Smith

7. Variants and uses of the most creative

The piña colada has been abinspirational drink for bartenders and mixologists of all the world. It is undeniable to say that it has opened the door to the most creative and exquisite combinations, such as the strained strawberry and the strained banana. The only things that change are the fruits they use, rum and coconut milk remain as key ingredients. In addition, there are currently other ways to enjoy this iconic drink, in the form of sweets, desserts, cakes and sorbets.

