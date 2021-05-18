National Nut Day 2021: Incredible facts that remind us of its benefits



Nuts are rich in healthy fats, plant proteins, vitamins, minerals and powerful antioxidants, essential in the prevention of chronic diseases.

Photo: Image by Karolina Grabowska on Pixabay / Pixabay

On May 17 of each year the National Nut Day And of course it is the perfect date to remember the immense benefits of this crunchy nutritional treasure. Walnuts are an excellent source of omega-3 fatty acids, they also contain other heart-healthy fats, proteins, fiber and vitamins (including vitamin B6), among other geniuses that make their composition a powerful food-medicine. With such a list of benefits, it is not surprising to say that they are a nutritional addition and with great medicinal power in the daily diet. They reduce the risk of heart disease, improve brain health, ensure a healthy gut, and are helpful in controlling body weight.

Not surprisingly, the recent eating guidelines created to follow a balanced diet during the Covid-19 pandemic, emphasize the importance of basing the diet on foods rich in Omega 3, zinc, selenium, protein and vitamin B. They are essential nutrients to maintain a healthy immune system, they also play a key role in the overall health of the body and are actively involved in the healing and recovery process. The good news is that each of these nutrients is present in valuable amounts in walnuts. Based on this, we set out to select wonderful data that make walnuts one of the most powerful and beneficial foods for human consumption.

1. It is very easy to incorporate them into meals

Of course, eating a handful of nuts is the simplest and easiest way to enjoy their health benefits, not for nothing are they considered one of the best snacks. However, being incredibly delicious and crunchy they have a great potential in the kitchen due to its ability to absorb flavors. They also work equally well in sweet and savory dishes, they are the perfect addition to transform any dish and of course, increase its nutrient content. They go wonderfully with fruits, vegetables, dairy products, breads and cereals, just to name a few. Bet on integrating them in salads, ceviches, soups, creams, sauces, stews, desserts, in oatmeal and morning smoothies.

Walnuts. / Photo: Pixabay

2. They are easy to store

Contrary to popular belief, walnuts can easily stay fresh at home provided you store them away from moisture, light, and heat. Although it is normal to find versions of walnuts in the shell, the usual thing is to buy them ready for consumption; In both cases, it is committed to placing them in a resealable bag or in an airtight container and proceeds to reserve them in the refrigerator or freezer according to the period of use. Experts advise placing them in the refrigerator if you are going to consume them within a month. Having fresh walnuts on hand will make it much easier to integrate them into your daily diet.

Walnuts. / Photo: Pixabay

3. Facts about his incredible production

You probably didn’t know it but 99% of the walnuts in the United States are grown in the Central Valley of California. California is home to almost 325,000 acres of walnut orchards, which is enough to cover the entire city of Los Angeles. Walnut trees produce, on average, 3,500 pounds of walnuts per acre, and California produces approximately 1 billion pounds of walnuts each year. By last: An incredible fact about its production is that it dates back to 7000 BC. C., based on this it is known that walnuts are the oldest food tree known to man.

Walnuts./Photo: Pixabay

4. They provide important essential nutrients

Walnuts are very nutritious, although each variant has a specific composition. One ounce (28 grams) of walnuts provides the following nutritional benefits.

173 calories

5 grams of protein

16 grams of fat, including 9 grams of monounsaturated fat 6 grams of carbohydrates

3 grams of fiber

12% of the recommended daily intake of vitamin E

16% of the recommended daily intake of magnesium

13% of the recommended daily intake of phosphorus

23% of the recommended daily intake of copper

26% of the recommended daily intake of manganese

56% of the recommended daily intake of selenium

Walnuts. / Photo: Shutterstock

5. They are powerful antioxidants and fight diseases

Walnuts are one of the foods richer in antioxidants, among which its contribution in polyphenols and Omega-3 fatty acids stands out, which are of great help to combat the effects of oxidative stress. These benefits are related to its ability to neutralize free radicals, harmful molecules that increase the risk of chronic diseases, such as cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, hypertension, obesity, among others. In fact, there is a relevant study, in which it was found that walnuts have a greater ability to fight free radicals than even fish. Wonderful! Specifically, there is a research work, in which it was found that antioxidants in walnuts protect cells from being damaged by oxidation. Its powerful antioxidants have also been proven to be of great help in regulate high levels of LDL cholesterol “Bad” and also are a great food supplement to reduce the risk of metabolic syndrome.

Walnuts. / Photo: Shutterstock

6. Accelerate weight loss

At some point their benefits were questioned, since they are a caloric and fat-containing food, however their power to promote weight loss has been increasingly proven. In fact science confirms that walnuts are a good supplement for weight loss: a large study that evaluated the effects of the Mediterranean diet and found that people who were assigned to eat walnuts, lost an average of 2 inches (5 cm) from their waist more, than those that consumed olive oil. Its potential to promote weight loss, according to the researchers, is due to the fact that the body does not absorb all the calories that walnuts contain. The reason? A portion of fat remains trapped within the fibrous wall of the walnut during digestion. Recent studies found that the body absorbs 21% fewer calories from nuts. Last but not least, they are incredibly satisfying, they are perfect for controlling the anxiety to eat and they make us feel satisfied for longer.

Salmon in a walnut crust. / Photo: Shutterstock

–

It may interest you: