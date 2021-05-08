National Nurses Day 2021: Chipotle, Dunkin ‘and Insomina Cookies and Others Give Free Food to Healthcare Workers in America



Let us proudly celebrate the immense work and dedication of healthcare workers.

Photo: Image by Gerd Altmann on Pixabay / Pixabay

The work of the medical corps has always been valued. However, with the devastating ravages that the Covid-19 pandemic has brought, his work has been more applauded than ever. On the occasion of the celebration of the National Nurses WeekSome businesses across the country have shown their love and appreciation to members of the nation’s most trusted profession by offering all kinds of free gifts and discounts. The week of celebration ends next Wednesday, May 12, a date that is no coincidence since it was the birthday of Florence Nightingale, who was the founder of modern nursing.

Dunkin ‘yesterday blew us away with one of the Top offers for Nurses’ Day: health workers got a free half-hot or iced coffee just by showing their IDs. Although the special offers may vary by region, another of the most striking is in charge of Chipotle Mexican Grill; who were very generous and are giving away 250,000 free burrito codes to nurses and healthcare workers while supplies last.

The truth is that nursing is one of the most recognized professions in society. According to data released by the Gallup analytics company, it is considered the most trustworthy profession in its honesty ratings and ethical standards. In the most recent 2020 survey, nurses had a very high record score with a 89% for their honesty and ethics, four percentage points more than in 2019.

The good news is that great offers will not cease to amaze us throughout the week of celebration. Although, as in all promotions, they are subject to the location, participating establishments and in some cases it will be necessary to download the restaurant’s app or make a registration. These are some of the most worthwhile offers that will remain in effect until the middle of next week.

– BAYADA Home Health Care: One of the most recognized nonprofit home health care providers in the United States joins the celebration with a giveaway called “What’s Your Wish” available at NursesWeek.com, where 50 nurses will be randomly selected to win a prize kit. It applies until May 12, when National Nurses Week is officially over. In addition, the website also offers access to online expert speaker sessions, discussion boards, and a menu of virtual courses for which nurses can earn up to seven continuing education credits for free.

– Biggby Coffee: Recognizing the work of nurses with good coffee will always be appreciated. That is why last Thursday at Biggby Coffee, they were presented with a 16-ounce coffee drink upon presenting their medical identification. The promotion applies while supplies last and retractable credential holders were also delivered.

-Chipotle Mexican Grill: As we mentioned at the beginning, the renowned fast food chain joined the recognition and is giving away 250,000 free burrito codes to nurses, medical providers and hospital providers while supplies last. Complete your registration at the following link: give.chipotle.com/healthcareheroes. In addition, Chipotle is celebrating, as they are also giving away free buy one codes and we will give you the next one, until today as part of their Cinco de Mayo promotion.

-Insomnia Cookies: A sweet detail to celebrate the immense work of the medical body, without a doubt it is a great gift. At Insomnia Cookies until Sunday, May 9, nurses receive a free classic cookie with their work ID No need to buy! Also in any purchase they will get a pack of six cookies completely free.

– Juice It Up !: Next Monday, May 10, when presenting their medical ID, nurses and medical staff will get a completely free medium classic shake.

– McAlister’s Deli: To this day, upon showing ID, the nurses will receive a free house tea.

– O’Charley’s Restaurant + Bar: Throughout the week of celebration (until May 12), upon presentation of a medical ID, the nurses receive a free slice of cake at dinner.

– Outback Steakhouse: The restaurants also got generous and as part of the chain’s hero discount, nurses and doctors get a 10% daily discount on their bottom line. The only requirement is to present your official credential.

– Staples: Healthcare workers and first responders get a 25% discount on in-store purchases by presenting their ID and coupon code 50668, found in the weekly ad.

Undoubtedly this type of initiative invites us to continue applauding the immense task that the medical corps performs for society every day. And there is nothing better than large companies in the country, set the example and join in recognizing their work.

