National monitors warn that 3 powerful hurricanes will hit the United States



Hurricane season has already started.

Photo: Joe Raedle / Getty Images

The hurricane season has formally started and National Hurricane Centers and the Central Pacific Hurricane Center They anticipated that three major storms of this type will hit the United States.

In total, there are expected to be 14 storms, which have already been named, in addition to seven hurricanes, of which three will be considered high impact.

“Today marks the first day of the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season”, the experts said.

They anticipated that tropical storm Ana, already formed in May and the next one to form was named Bill.

The storms were named as follows: Ana, Bill, Claudette, Danny, Elsa, Fred, Grace, Henri, Ida, Julian, Kate, Larry, Mindy, Nicholas, Odette, Peter, Rose, Sam, Teresa, Victor, and Wanda.

Currently there are no reports of the formation of a cyclone in formation that impacts the United States.

The 2020 season was very active in terms of tropical storms, adding 25 until October.

Of the nine hurricanes that did form, five of them hit the US, but they soon subsided, causing minimal havoc.

The first storm to make landfall was Bertha, which hit South Carolina, while Hurricane Isaías made landfall in North Carolina in early August, causing a strong outbreak of tornadoes. It also left floods and deaths in the Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico.

Hanna and Beta impacted on Texas. The second hurricane traveled through southeast Texas, causing major flooding in the swamps.

While Gulf Shores, Alabama, was hit directly by Category 2 Hurricane Sally, causing flooding that even affected Florida, where Tropical Storm Fay also made landfall.