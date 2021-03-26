National Lottery draw of March 25, 2021: results

03/25/2021 at 22:26 CET

The winning combination of today’s National Lottery draw is now available.

At National Lottery Draw of March 25, 2021, the first prize has gone to the number 64966. This award has been purchased in Madrid and L’Alcudia (Valencia).

The second prize has corresponded to the number 86309, acquired in Jaén (Jaen), Villamartín (Cadiz), Valsequillo (Las Palmas), Sanlúcar la Mayor (Seville) and Palma de Mallorca (Balearic Islands).

In addition, the refund will go to numbers ending in two, 6 or 8.

Full prize table:

CategoriesAwards € 230,000.00 to the tenth € 36,000.00 to the tenth € 73.00 to the tenth

What does the National Lottery draw consist of?

This is a draw organized by State Lotteries and Betting that takes place periodically on Thursdays and Saturdays and also has special draws on Saturdays and other extraordinary draws on designated dates.

It consists of a five-digit number per ticket that must match the numbers drawn digit by digit from the different prizes. Additionally, three figures are included that represent the withdrawals formed by the last figure of a prize and two withdrawals. Each ticket is divided into 10 fractions called “décimos & rdquor; which is what is acquired to play the National Lottery. The tenths will only refer to a single draw and consist, in addition to the number with which it is played, with a series and a fraction that are used to give a greater prize in extraordinary draws.

National Lottery: Hours

The National Lottery is held regularly on Thursdays at 9:00 p.m. and Saturdays at 1:20 p.m. each week. In addition, it has special draws on Saturdays and extraordinary draws on certain dates with specific times.

Note: El Diario Sport is not responsible for errors or omissions in the information in this article. The only valid source of information for the draws is the official website of the draw organizer, State Lotteries and Betting.