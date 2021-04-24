National Lottery draw of April 24, 2021: results

04/24/2021 at 2:19 PM CEST

You can now check the winning combination of the National Lottery draw.

In the National Lottery Draw of April 24, 2021, the first prize has gone to the number 26541. This number has been sold in Vélez-Málaga (Malaga), Jaén (Jaen), Telde (Las Palmas), León (Leon), Madrid, Quatretonda (Valencia), Online, Almería (Almeria), Telde (Las Palmas), Xinzo from Limia (Ourense) and Alcàsser (Valencia).

The second prize goes to those who bought the number 72438, acquired in Murcia and Prats de Lluçanès (Barcelona).

In addition, the withdrawals have been 1, 3 Y 5.

Full prize table:

CategoriesAwards € 260,000.00 to the tenth € 312,000.00 to the tenth € 76.00 to the tenth

Mechanics of the game the National Lottery

This is a draw organized by State Lotteries and Betting that takes place periodically on Thursdays and Saturdays and also has special draws on Saturdays and other extraordinary draws on designated dates.

It consists of a five-digit number per ticket that must match the numbers drawn digit by digit from the different prizes. Additionally, three figures are included that represent the withdrawals formed by the last figure of a prize and two withdrawals. Each ticket is divided into 10 fractions called “décimos & rdquor; which is what is acquired to play the National Lottery. The tenths will only refer to a single draw and consist, in addition to the number with which it is played, with a series and a fraction that are used to give a greater prize in extraordinary draws.

National Lottery draw schedule

The National Lottery is held regularly on Thursdays at 9:00 p.m. and Saturdays at 1:20 p.m. each week. In addition, it has special draws on Saturdays and extraordinary draws on certain dates with specific times.

