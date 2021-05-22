National Lottery draw for May 22, 2021: results

05/22/2021 at 2:21 PM CEST

The winning combination of today’s National Lottery draw is now available.

In the National Lottery Draw of May 22, 2021, the first prize has gone to the number 79531. This number has been sold in Colmenar Viejo (Madrid), Online, Orihuela (Alicante) and Langreo (Asturias).

The second prize has corresponded to the number 86815, sold in Vic (Barcelona), Huelva, Online, Vitoria-Gasteiz (Alava), Ribadesella (Asturias), Granada, Martos (Jaen), Pamplona (Navarra), Taco (Sta Cruz.Tfe) and Mora (Toledo).

In addition, the refund will go to numbers ending in 1, 3 or 7.

The prizes obtained by each category are shown below:

CategoriesAwards € 260,000.00 to the tenth € 312,000.00 to the tenth € 76.00 to the tenth

For more details, here is the full list of results

What is the National Lottery?

This is a draw organized by State Lotteries and Betting that takes place periodically on Thursdays and Saturdays and also has special draws on Saturdays and other extraordinary draws on designated dates.

It consists of a five-digit number per ticket that must match the numbers drawn digit by digit of the different prizes. Additionally, three figures are included that represent withdrawals formed by the last figure of a prize and two withdrawals. Each ticket is divided into 10 fractions called “décimos & rdquor; which is what is acquired to play the National Lottery. The tenths will only refer to a single draw and consist, in addition to the number with which it is played, with a series and a fraction that are used to give a greater prize in extraordinary draws.

National Lottery: Hours

The National Lottery is held regularly on Thursdays at 9:00 p.m. and Saturdays at 1:20 p.m. each week. In addition, it has special draws on Saturdays and extraordinary draws on certain dates with specific times.

Note: El Diario Sport is not responsible for errors or omissions in the information in this article. The only valid source of information for the raffles is the official website of the raffle organizer, State Lotteries and Betting.