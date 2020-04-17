Four months after the inauguration of Rafael Nogueira as president of the National Library, which occurred shortly before the resignation of Roberto Alvim, who invited him to the post, the Santos professor graduated in Law and Philosophy, conservative and sympathizer of the monarchy, begins to form his team.

Also Santos Marcelo Gonzaga de Oliveira was appointed this Friday, 17th, as chief of staff of the National Library. Olavista, like Nogueira, he is part of the Brasil Paralelo group, also as Nogueira, which is presented as the largest political education platform in the country, and the radio program Hora Conservadora.

On social media, Marcelo Oliveira uses the filter ‘If I have patience, I make fun of it is a consequence’ in his profile picture. He has already used ‘sometimes anti-social, always anti-communist’.

Already Luiz Carlos Ramiro Júnior, social scientist and lawyer, will be the general coordinator of the Research and Publishing Center of the National Library Foundation. Collaborator of the electronic magazine Amálgama, which follows the liberal-conservative line, with some more liberal and other more conservative collaborators, as he explains in his presentation, he already signed articles such as Bolsonaro will be a Bonaparte ?, before the election that elected him. For Insight Inteligência, he wrote What if the intervention works ?, published in 2018, at the time of the military intervention in Rio.

At UERJ, he defended the thesis From Crisis to Restoration. The political thought of João Camilo de Oliveira Torres, about the conservative writer from Minas Gerais who died in 1973.

Both positions are commissioned and the appointments are an indication that Rafael Nogueira is on the team of Regina Duarte, special secretary of Culture.

The National Library remains closed at least until May 1st as a measure to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

