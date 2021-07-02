National Institute of Pediatrics performs first successful liver transplant

MEXICO CITY

A team of 20 specialists from the National Institute of Pediatrics (INP), headed by the head of the Transplant Unit, Jorge Maza Vallejos, successfully performed the first liver transplant from a cadaveric donor for Edgar Aldair, who at 13 years old suffered from cancer liver.

It should be noted that 35 years have passed since two liver transplants were performed at the INP, where unfortunately the children did not survive.

Today, 27 days after a surgery, which lasted about 10 hours, Edgar Aldair is progressing favorably and after six months of hospitalization, with medical and pharmacological care guaranteed for his full recovery, he is preparing to return home, reported the Director General of the INP, Alejandro Serrano Sierra, in a virtual press conference.

He added that with this surgical procedure, the INP starts the program to care for children who require a liver and kidney transplant.

All these years -35- passed for us to carry out this transplant successfully and today Edgar Aldair, a 13-year-old boy from Naucalpan, State of Mexico, celebrates 27 days of transplantation, who enjoys a health that we will be monitoring periodically so that we see that its evolution is very good, “he said.

For his part, Jorge Maza, head of the Transplant Unit, indicated that due to the health emergency caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, transplants were suspended in the country in 2020, but before March, 72 transplants were performed liver, of which about 10 percent were pediatric.

In 2018, it was when more liver transplants were performed with 243, in 2019 there were 223 and in 2020 it declines to 72, this is the comparison of the first quarter of 2020 for liver ”, he explained.

