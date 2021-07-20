National Health System: reform or refounding?

Shutterstock / sasirin pamai ” src=”https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/Okm7bPxryvSdn8atSaq00Q–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTk2MDtoPTY0MA–/https://s.yimg.com/uu/api/res/1.2/CpVkmp0bLI.2tdNvvmXGzA–~B/aD05NjA7dz0xNDQwO2FwcGlkPXl0YWNoeW9u/https://media.zenfs.com/es/the_conversation_espa_a/f0e925fb07eaffbc05e70d4b79c71ebe” data-src=”https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/Okm7bPxryvSdn8atSaq00Q–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTk2MDtoPTY0MA–/https://s.yimg.com/uu/api/res/1.2/CpVkmp0bLI.2tdNvvmXGzA–~B/aD05NjA7dz0xNDQwO2FwcGlkPXl0YWNoeW9u/https://media.zenfs.com/es/the_conversation_espa_a/f0e925fb07eaffbc05e70d4b79c71ebe”/>

Public health in Spain has had to face two major crises in just a decade: the so-called Great Recession and the Covid crisis.

However, previously several keys to reform had been identified to advance the solvency of the National Health System (SNS): governance problems; insufficient financing and lack of interest in considering the efficiency in the use of available resources; need to move to models focused on chronicity; disconnection between the health system and the dependency care system; Primary care, so beloved in the speeches as it is forgotten in the resources; (Insufficient, non-existent?) Human Resources policies.

In the words of doctors Bernal and Ortún, the National Health System already before the Great Recession had a good diagnosis, but the prognosis was not so rosy.

In recent years, little progress has been made in solving the problems identified. However, in just twelve months, three relevant documents have emerged for the SNS: the Opinion of the Commission for Social and Economic Reconstruction, the Spain 2050 Strategy and the Recovery, Transformation and Resilience Plan.

The Spain 2050 Strategy

The Spain 2050 Strategy proposes to make health a central axis of public policies, in order to improve the resilience of the population in advanced ages. For this, the most relevant actions go through:

The creation of a National Strategy for Healthy Aging (based on the principle of Health in all policies and with strong emphasis on mental health and neurodegenerative diseases).

The creation of an autonomous and independent Health Policy Evaluation Agency. Its purpose would be to evaluate those interventions with the greatest potential to improve life expectancy in good health and reduce inequalities

Measures aimed at strengthening the solvency of the SNS. Among them would be to promote deep institutional changes that allow the creation of a framework of good health governance; move from a healthcare organizational model such as the current one, highly oriented to the treatment of acute events, to a model more focused on chronicity (reinforcing primary care, improving care coordination and coordination between health services and long-term care) , and ensure that public financing and the use of health services and benefits are oriented towards an efficient and equitable obtaining of health results.

Opinion for social and economic reconstruction

The opinion of the Commission for social and economic reconstruction can be considered a true roadmap to face the reforms that the SNS requires.

It is structured around 10 large blocks: Governance; Human Resources; Primary Care; Public health; R + D + i, drugs and vaccines; Digital Transformation; Coordination of health and social services; Pharmaceutical policy, biosanitary industry and strategic reserve; Adapt health financing to real needs; and Health care model. Measures are proposed for each of these blocks, sometimes general, sometimes specific, but in general terms the agreements reached are of great substance and depth.

The Recovery, Transformation and Resilience Plan

Finally, the Recovery, Transformation and Resilience Plan proposes in its objective 2.2.5, dedicated to health, economic, social and institutional resilience and increased preparedness in the face of crises, among other elements, the reorientation of strategic capacities towards the promotion of health, the prevention of disease and dependency, as well as the development of a common portfolio of health services, the creation of a State Health Center, which improves co-governance, cohesion and efficiency and momentum of technological modernization, equipment renovation, digital transformation and innovation.

For the period 2021-2023, a provision of 69,528 million euros has been budgeted for the Plan as a whole, of which only 1.5% (1,609 million) would be allocated to the section of Renovation and expansion of the capacities of the National system of health.

It seems clear that the amount committed will hardly be able to significantly support the achievement of such ambitious objectives as those set out.

A long look is needed

Although the three documents reviewed are not fully coordinated, as a result of their different nature, method and objective, an alignment is evident in a large part of their objectives and proposals.

In fact, as we pointed out at the beginning, the reform elements to advance the solvency of the SNS were already identified in the diagnostic and analysis work carried out in previous years.

Of the three documents, the Opinion of the Commission for social and economic reconstruction constitutes the most useful work in order to indicate necessary and possible reforms, but by no means simple. We would not be talking about a re-founding of the SNS as such, since they are intended to reinforce, not replace its guiding principles, but rather profound reforms that would require a shared strategic vision and a sustained effort over time.

As the Recovery, Transformation and Resilience Plan has shown, two of the obstacles to overcome, although not the only ones, will be having adequate funding to undertake this roadmap and properly direct the additional resources to the points of change and improvement.

However, and above all, the fundamental thing is that there is the conviction and the will that it is necessary to face the changes. Because one thing is to know the path to follow and another, quite different, is to walk the path.

