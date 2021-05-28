National Hamburger Day: 5 places that will give FREE or very cheap hamburgers



McDonald’s is one of the companies that will be giving free product this Friday.

Today is Hamburger Day, and as expected, many companies are giving great discount promotions and even free hamburgers. Make sure to take advantage of this day to satisfy your burger craving without spending much (or nothing) on ​​it.

1 – Burger King

This National Burger Day you can get a free Whopper with an offer in the app that gives it to you when you make a purchase of $ 3 dollars today Friday. You can also find additional offers in the Burger King app. For a limited time, for example, the chain has an offer to buy a Whopper, and get one more for $ 1.

2 – From the Taco:

Although the star product of this chain is the taco, on this day you could get a free Double Del hamburger with cheese when you buy another. The promotion is valid in the chain’s app.

3 – Friendly’s

Here you can get a free medium ice cream sundae with the purchase of a hamburger, if you are a member of the BFF club rewards program. If you are not, you can join by downloading the mobile app or on the Friendlysrestaurants.com website.

4 – Jack in the Box

Beginning Friday through Memorial Day Monday, you can go to your nearest Jack in the Box branch and get a 20% discount. You can make the promotion valid in the chain’s mobile application.

5 – McDonald’s

This famous restaurant could not be missing from the list, and it is the first one that most people think of when they talk about hamburgers. This Friday you can get free medium fries this Friday in orders that are made through the company’s app. You must make a minimum purchase of $ 1 when using an app offer.

