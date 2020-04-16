During a first stage, elements of the SSPC will provide security to facilities, medical personnel and supplies to guarantee service during the contingency.

As of this Wednesday, the Ministry of Citizen Security and Protection (SSPC) deployed 84 units to protect hospitals of the Mexican Institute of Social Security (IMSS).

In a statement, the federal agency reported that the first stage will be in the shelter of IMSS hospitals, in order to provide security to facilities, medical personnel and supplies to guarantee the service to citizens who require it in this health contingency.

The states that will have this receipt will be: Baja California, Chihuahua, Mexico City, Coahuila, State of Mexico, Guerrero, Jalisco, Michoacán, Morelos, Nuevo León, Puebla, Querétaro, Quintana Roo, San Luis Potosí, Tamaulipas, Tlaxcala, Veracruz, Yucatán and Zacatecas.

There, a physical presence will be maintained and, according to their operational capabilities, patrols on the periphery of the nosocomios will be strengthened.

The SSPC even indicated that the rest of the states maintain a collaboration with federal, state and municipal authorities of the Coordination Tables for the Construction of Peace to provide security to medical units.

However, personnel who are not assigned to the hospital ward continue to carry out crime prevention work and dissemination of sanitary measures in support of health, civil protection, and public safety authorities in states and municipalities.

In addition, he urged that citizens respect the # QuédateEnCasaYa program; The National Guard invited citizens to attend to health recommendations to reduce the risk of contagion from the coronavirus.