National Guard secures more than 100,000 liters of hydrocarbon stolen in Jalisco

Elements of the National Guard carried out the seizure of 102,375 liters of stolen hydrocarbon, during operations to inhibit the theft and illegal extraction of fuels, carried out in the municipalities of Jalostotitlán and Zapotlanejo, in the state of Jalisco.

The spokesperson for the federal corporation reported that, in a first action, personnel deployed on the highway Zapotlanejo-The WasteAt kilometer 76 + 900, in the municipality of Jalostotitlán, the operator of a pipe was arrested for committing a violation of the traffic regulations consisting of the partial lack of red lights.

According to the report, in this vehicle approximately 40 thousand liters of fuel were transported, for which the driver was asked for documentation proving the type of cargo and its origin.

Due to the fact that the driver was unable to provide the requested information, the personnel of the National Guard carried out the insurance of the pipe, with the load, and everything was made available to the Federal Public Ministry (MPF).

Meanwhile, on the South Guadalajara Bypass, at kilometer 6 + 500, in the municipality of Zapotlanejo, a double-articulated tractor-trailer was detected, which did not specify the cargo it was moving.

As in the previous case, the National Guard personnel requested the operator the documents, which showed inconsistencies regarding the origin of 62,375 liters of hydrocarbon, which motivated its seizure and making it available to the Attorney General’s Office. (FGR).

