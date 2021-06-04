National Guard, on alert for elections

MEXICO CITY.

From the early hours of tomorrow, the National Guard and the Office of the Special Prosecutor for Electoral Crimes (FEDE) will be on alert and will coordinate with state and local authorities for Sunday’s elections.

The approximately 100,000 Guard agents will implement operations on highways, airports, bus stations and strategic facilities.

During the elections, the troops may not approach less than 150 meters from where a polling station is installed, according to federal sources. Only if polling officials request their support will they be able to respond, once they confirm that state or local forces cannot answer the call.

The presence of personnel from the Federal Public Ministry and the Federal Ministerial Police will also be reinforced to receive complaints from citizens, poll workers, party representatives or candidates for actions that may be considered crimes within the framework of the election day.

José Agustín Ortiz Pinchetti, head of the FEDE, is scheduled to offer messages at 10:00, 14:00 and 20:30 on Sunday to report incidents reported from the opening and until after the closing of the polls.

ON ALERT, GN AND FEDE TO MONITOR COMMITMENTS

The National Guard and the Office of the Special Prosecutor for Electoral Crimes (FEDE) will remain on alert from the early hours of the morning, prior to the elections the following day, in coordination with municipal and state authorities.

Government sources reported that all National Guard personnel, approximately 100,000 elements, will maintain their surveillance operations on roads, air terminals, bus stations and strategic facilities.

The regional commands of the federal corporation, assigned to support public security tasks in the 150 most conflictive points of the country, will remain coordinated with municipal and state authorities.

The sources explained that for Sunday 6, during the development of the elections, the elements of the National Guard will not be able to approach more than 150 meters from the point where a voting booth is installed.

However, it was indicated, if their support is required by the polling station officials, they will be able to provide support once it has been confirmed that municipal or state police cannot answer the call.

The offices of the electoral, state authorities or the National Electoral Institute (INE) will be guarded by the state corporations, which may also request support from the federal corporation, if necessary.

It was explained that during the Peacebuilding Tables, in the session of this Friday, June 4, the details of the coordination between the corporations will be refined.

The patrols of federal personnel will be carried out on an itinerant basis, with the indications of attending any emergency or request for support from citizens.

The presence of personnel from the Federal Public Ministry will also be reinforced, as part of the deployment that the electoral prosecutor’s office launched since April 15.

We invite you to see our content in networks of:

Opinion and Trending

LECQ