15 minutes. The US National Guard confirmed on Sunday the mobilization of 5,000 troops in 15 states and the District of Columbia, where the capital, Washington, D.C. is located, to contain the unrest stemming from protests over the death of African-American George Floyd.

In a statement, the National Guard announces that, in addition to this contingent, has 2,000 other troops on alert “prepared to act if necessary”.

Among the states that requested their intervention are Minnesota, Ohio, Georgia, Colorado, Wisconsin, Kentucky, Texas, Utah, Washington or Missouri, as well as the capital.

“The guards live in the communities where they serve, and they are there to protect the right to protest peacefully from their neighbors“they wanted to specify from the National Guard, which will limit their participation to support tasks.

“National Guard personnel assigned to these missions are trained, equipped, and prepared to help law enforcement authorities protect the lives and property of citizens in their state,” the statement added.

They also noted that the Guard has always been there to protect the law. “Many governors have used members of the Guard to support law enforcement. Although conditions may vary, the National Guard response is consistent,” they noted.